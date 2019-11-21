CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Report: Chris Brown’s Ex Gives Birth to His Second Child [Photo]

Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'

Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty

Congratulations are seemingly in order for Chris Brown.

Breezy’s ex-girlfriend gave birth to the singer’s second child this week according to TMZ.

Both Chris and Ammika shared messages on social media Thursday that could serve as an unofficial birth announcement.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

On his timeline, Chris shared a photo of him looking down at something with the caption “11-20-19” as well as another photo with him wearing a hoodie that with the word “Born” on it.

View this post on Instagram

11-20-2019

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Harris alluded to their son’s birth on her Instagram story writing “I was in love, when I first saw you.”

Chris is also a father to 5-year-old daughter Royalty.

If this is all true, welcome to the world Baby Brown.

Source: TMZ

Report: Chris Brown’s Ex Gives Birth to His Second Child [Photo]  was originally published on 92q.com

Videos
Latest
Susan Kelechi Watson Puts Beth and Randall Amongst…
 3 hours ago
11.22.19
Boy, Bye! A$AP Rocky To ‘Give Back’ By…
 20 hours ago
11.22.19
Indiana University Is Supporting ‘Racist And Sexist Professor’…
 20 hours ago
11.22.19
Disney+ Viewers Call Out Controversial Scenes They Never…
 20 hours ago
11.22.19
Neyo Talks Urban One Honors, New Christmas Album,…
 21 hours ago
11.22.19
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Raven Symone Debuts Faux Loc…
 21 hours ago
11.22.19
Heart Eyes: Normani Announced As The First Ever…
 21 hours ago
11.22.19
Study: Doctors Should Discuss Hair Worries With Black…
 21 hours ago
11.22.19
Study: Doctors Should Discuss Hair Worries With Black…
 21 hours ago
11.22.19
Quick Mix: Happy Birthday Future Mix!
 21 hours ago
11.22.19
Report: Chris Brown’s Ex Gives Birth to His…
 21 hours ago
11.22.19
Does The Amount Of Sexual Partners A Woman…
 23 hours ago
11.22.19
These Black And White Photos Of Megan Thee…
 23 hours ago
11.22.19
Get That Autumn Glow! 5 Fall Bronzers Makeup…
 24 hours ago
11.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close