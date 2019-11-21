Samuel L. Jackson Film In Limbo After Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Main Character’s Son

Samuel L. Jackson‘s highly anticipated film “The Banker” is in limbo after serious accusations have surfaced surrounding the son of the character Jackson is playing. Last night, the Los Angeles premiere was abruptly canceled.

See Also: Black Leaders Mourn The Tremendous Loss Of Rep. Elijah Cummings

“The Banker” stars Jackson, Anthony Mackie and Nia Long. The film is based on Bernard Garrett, a Black man who had a white man be the face of his business before the 1964 Civil Rights Act was passed. Mackie stars as Garrett. Bernard Garrett Jr. was credited as a producer on the film, but not anymore

The Hollywood Reporter reports, “Garrett Jr.’s half-sisters, roughly 15 years his junior, have recently made Apple aware of their claim that when he was a young man living in their home, he sexually molested them over the course of a few years. The sisters made the claim in connection with separate allegations that the timeline of the film was tweaked in order to leave the girls and their mother out of the story and instead feature Bernard Garrett Sr.’s first wife, even though he had already divorced her by the time of some of the events depicted in the film.”

This is the first major film from Apple.

One of the half-sisters, Cynthia Garrett, told IndieWire in a statement, “They omitted my mom and my siblings and I entirely. Stole our mom and our life story and did so with our abuser. It hurts. Deeply. HOLLYWOOD needs regulations that make filmmakers way more responsible and accountable for taking people’s life stories and with whom they work.”

The sister is asking that the film be shelved. The movie was scheduled for a limited release on Dec. 6. Allegedly, Apple was not aware of the accusations until a week ago and the film finished filming.

Apple released the following statement after the premiere was cancelled, “We purchased ‘The Banker’ earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy. Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps.”

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

Everything To Know About Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, Missing Toddler Abducted In Birmingham

Samuel L. Jackson Film In Limbo After Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Main Character’s Son was originally published on newsone.com