Tyra Banks Shows Off Her Signature Smize And Fierce Model Poses For A Nine West Campaign

2017 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Tyra Banks may be out of retirement for a little longer. The ModelLand founder posed earlier this year for a Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue cover at 45-years-old! Now she’s back and showing off her signature smize to get us excited for Fall/Winter 2019 with Nine West.

The Cali born supermodel is the face of the campaign and was photographed by James Macari.

She effortlessly poses while wearing trendy python boots, strappy heels, and metallic styles perfect for the holidays. The campaign is titled ‘Groundbreaker’ which Tyra Banks undoubtedly is. The beauty is more than a model and heading for mogul status. The success of America’s Next Top Model has allowed Banks to not only give careers to some of our favorites (hey, Eva Marcille, Eugena Washington, and Ebonee Davis), but she has diversified her own career as an actress, entrepreneur, producer, and philanthropist. Her endeavors undoubtedly have earned her the title of a groundbreaker!

Nine West has been posting images from the campaign and referenced the green eyed goddess as “an iconic figure in the fashion industry.”

She also starred in a video for Nine West and stated, “I didn’t know that I was on a mission to be a groundbreaker. I just knew I wanted to do thinks that were a bit different.”

Tyra Banks is a beautiful inspiration and her confidence shines through in this ad campaign. What do you think, beauties? Are you feeling the shoes? Interested to buy?

See all the styles here.

Brands are doing more and more to differentiate themselves in the market place and introduce their brand to a more diverse audience. Revolve has done a great job at this, hosting extravagant Influencer and celebrity trips as well as with their 2019 REVOLVE Awards. The 3rd annual event brought together special celebrity and VIP guests including Kehlani, Draya Michele, Jasmine Sanders, Jasmine Tookes, and more for an evening of celebration and fun. Kehlani was honored with the Supershe of the Year Award while Winnie Harlow was honored with the Trailblazer of the Year. Revolve was founded in 2003 by co-CEO's Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. It's great to see how the brand has grown. Keep clicking to see our favorite looks from the red carpet!

Tyra Banks Shows Off Her Signature Smize And Fierce Model Poses For A Nine West Campaign  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

