CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was Petty AF

Future

Source: splash news / Splash News

Future went from melodic trap king to the petty godfather in just a matter of years.

Not sure if it’s the Scorpio in him, or if the support of the Future-hive has made him feel invincible, but the Beast Mode rapper throws more shade than an Atlanta Housewife. Even his quotes have an underlying tone of potential pettiness and slight shade. He once stated, “I know I haven’t always done things the right way. I’m just trying to reflect on how to make myself better, how to become a better man, a better father, a better person, a better artist.”

Just last week, Nayvadius got into with another professional shade thrower, Wendy Williams, after she ranted on her show about his many baby mamas and how the rapper needs to wear condoms. Apparently, Future caught wind of Wendy’s shade and took to Instagram to respond, writing “Thank God I’m richer than Wendy Williams.” We don’t even know what that means, we just know that it’s coming from the ultimate shady place.

 

Future turns 36 years today and what better way to honor the spicy Scorpio than to acknowledge his contributions to the culture. Although he’s done a lot musically when it comes to hip hop and pushing the culture forward, he’s left a larger imprint by how he moves in his personal life: very low key, yet very lethal.

In honor of Nayvadius’ day, let’s take a look back at some of the petty godfather’s pettiest moments.

Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was Petty AF  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Would You Wear These Fenty…
 3 hours ago
11.21.19
Michelle Obama Nominated For A Grammy Award!
 14 hours ago
11.21.19
Meet The Black Woman Behind Vegas’ Best Multicultural…
 15 hours ago
11.21.19
D.C. Man Arrested For Marijuana And Found Dead…
 18 hours ago
11.21.19
Jennifer Lopez Has Just Become The New Global…
 19 hours ago
11.21.19
15 items
#BlackTwitter Roasted Kim Kardashian & The Steve Harvey…
 19 hours ago
11.21.19
EXCLUSIVE: A Makeup Museum Is Launching In NYC…
 19 hours ago
11.21.19
5 items
Chadwick Boseman & Taylor Simone Ledward Bring Black…
 20 hours ago
11.21.19
11 items
Ms. Tanqueray Lead The Way For These Strippers…
 21 hours ago
11.21.19
Rapsody Speaks Out After Grammy Snub
 21 hours ago
11.21.19
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 22 hours ago
11.21.19
This Is The Rudy Giuliani Who Black People…
 22 hours ago
11.21.19
TRIED IT: Is Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear Plus-Size…
 24 hours ago
11.21.19
Rihanna Continues To Take Our Coins With Her…
 1 day ago
11.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close