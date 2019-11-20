CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jennifer Lopez Has Just Become The New Global Face of Coach

2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina - Backstage

Source: John Parra / Getty

Jennifer Lopez turned 50 this year but that hasn’t slowed her down one bit. The actress, singer, dancer, and producer has just become the global face for the Coach brand. As part of her duties, J Lo will model in the upcoming Spring 2020 collection as well as star in fashion campaigns for leather goods, ready-to-wear and footwear.

 

I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” Lopez shared in a press release. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style––an uptown downtown mix.

This partnership seems to be one rooted in genuine admiration for each other. “Jennifer is so authentic. She’s determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way––she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign,” said Stuart Vevers, Coach’s creative director. “I loved when Jennifer carried the Coach Signature bags in her 2002 video ‘All I Have’. She’s from New York like Coach, which creates another authentic connection with our heritage, and I’m particularly excited about bringing Jennifer and Juergen Teller together.”

Jennifer Lopez will be in good company as the face of Coach. Other spokespeople working with the brand include Michael B Jordan, Yara Shahidi, and Megan Thee Stallion. I’m loving the diversity Coach is presenting in their campaigns.

2020 will prove to be a busy year for J Lo. In addition to joining the Coach family, she will also hit the stage of the Super Bowl Halftime show.

What do you think? Are you excited to see J Lo as the new global face of Coach?

DON’T MISS…

Find Out What Meghan Markle, Cardi B., Lizzo, And Zendaya All Have In Common When It Comes To Fashion

Balmain and Puma Collaborate On A Boxing-Inspired Unisex Collection To Encourage Sticking Up For Yourself

A Golden Globe Awards Press Event Had These Celebs Showing Up In Hollywood Holiday Style

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Top Knots And Iris Van Herpen Designs Reigned Supreme At The 2019 E People's Choice Awards

14 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Top Knots And Iris Van Herpen Designs Reigned Supreme At The 2019 E People's Choice Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Top Knots And Iris Van Herpen Designs Reigned Supreme At The 2019 E People’s Choice Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Top Knots And Iris Van Herpen Designs Reigned Supreme At The 2019 E People's Choice Awards

The 45th annual E People's Choice Awards took place on Sunday, November 10th in Santa Monica, California. The E People's Choice Awards is an award show recognizing people in entertainment that are honored based on votes by fans and the general public. It brings out our favorite reality tv stars, actresses, singers, and more. Click through our red carpet to see our favorite looks from the event!

Jennifer Lopez Has Just Become The New Global Face of Coach  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Would You Wear These Fenty…
 3 hours ago
11.21.19
Michelle Obama Nominated For A Grammy Award!
 14 hours ago
11.21.19
Meet The Black Woman Behind Vegas’ Best Multicultural…
 15 hours ago
11.21.19
D.C. Man Arrested For Marijuana And Found Dead…
 18 hours ago
11.21.19
Jennifer Lopez Has Just Become The New Global…
 19 hours ago
11.21.19
15 items
#BlackTwitter Roasted Kim Kardashian & The Steve Harvey…
 19 hours ago
11.21.19
EXCLUSIVE: A Makeup Museum Is Launching In NYC…
 19 hours ago
11.21.19
5 items
Chadwick Boseman & Taylor Simone Ledward Bring Black…
 20 hours ago
11.21.19
11 items
Ms. Tanqueray Lead The Way For These Strippers…
 21 hours ago
11.21.19
Rapsody Speaks Out After Grammy Snub
 21 hours ago
11.21.19
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 22 hours ago
11.21.19
This Is The Rudy Giuliani Who Black People…
 22 hours ago
11.21.19
TRIED IT: Is Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear Plus-Size…
 24 hours ago
11.21.19
Rihanna Continues To Take Our Coins With Her…
 1 day ago
11.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close