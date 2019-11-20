CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

MANE REVEAL: Cardi B Shows Off Natural Hair On The ‘Gram

Celebrity Sightings : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Night

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

If there is one thing we can always count on Cardi B to do besides creating hits, is to make an epic beauty statement. From her bejeweled ponytail slay, fierce bobs, colorful wig units and everything in between, the Bronx femcee knows her way around the hair department. And her latest mane reveal is proof.

Protective styles are loved by many for a reason. It’s a great way to give your tresses a much needed break and when cared for correctly, you can earn a few inches along the way. Since, Cardi B’s rise to fame, the star has been open about her love for wig units and with her latest IG post, we definitely see why.

Giving us a taste of some fresh new bars, Cardi caused quite a stir with the reveal of her natural hair. While we’ve always known that the rapper was working with quite a bit of length underneath her wigs, her hair growth has surpassed our expectations.

Hitting just above her bra line, her long, black tresses were laying quite nicely. Captioning the video, “Just a little something something… hair on healthy,” we couldn’t agree anymore. Not a track in sight, it’s safe to say that Cardi is the poster child for taking care of your mane.

What say you? Are you digging Cardi’s natural mane? Should she ditch her beloved wigs? Sound off in the comments below!

DON’T MISS:

Find Out What Meghan Markle, Cardi B., Lizzo, And Zendaya All Have In Common When It Comes To Fashion

Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up For Ellen Degeneres

Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

2019 Billboard Music Awards

Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

11 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

Continue reading Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

It looks like Cardi B is having her best birthday baecation yet! The Grammy-winning rapper and husband Offset have been chronicling their recent lovefest vacay to Turks and Caicos...and they are twerking, jet skiing and drinking champagne all throughout the Carribean Islands. Oh, and baby sis Hennessey was also along for the ride. Scroll through their vacay pics, you will definitely catch a serious case of FOMO:

MANE REVEAL: Cardi B Shows Off Natural Hair On The ‘Gram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
See The Full Nominations For The 2020 Grammy…
 7 hours ago
11.20.19
Justine Skye Collaborates With H&M To Bring You…
 8 hours ago
11.20.19
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Family H&M Ads…
 14 hours ago
11.20.19
Welp! This Is How And Why Tami Roman’s…
 15 hours ago
11.20.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants To Know In What Dimension…
 16 hours ago
11.20.19
Say What?! Julia Roberts Was Suggested to Play…
 16 hours ago
11.20.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…
 17 hours ago
11.20.19
Orange Is The New Black Star Danielle Brooks…
 21 hours ago
11.20.19
Behind The Scenes: Idris Elba Joins Upcoming Revenge…
 22 hours ago
11.20.19
You’re Not Alone, Ari: Biggest Award Snubs In Black…
 22 hours ago
11.20.19
Harpers Bazaar celebrates its 150th anniversary with a light show of archival images projected on the Empire State Building
‘Baby This Is Real Fish’: This Humans Of…
 22 hours ago
11.20.19
The Queen & Slim Cast On People Being…
 1 day ago
11.20.19
5 items
Revisiting The Masterpiece of Dru Hill’s Self-Titled Debut…
 1 day ago
11.20.19
Beauty Mogul Courtney Adeleye Contributes 30 Million To…
 1 day ago
11.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close