Artists are often criticized for being outspoken about their disappointment when it comes to losing awards, or not being acknowledged for all the hard work they put it. But let’s be honest, even folks with regular 9 to 5 jobs deserve to be respected and to feel appreciated for their work.

After Sunday night’s Soul Train Awards, Ari Lennox took to Twitter to express how she was unhappy and felt let down that her debut project “Shea Butter Baby” didn’t take home the award for Best Soul Album. Instead, it went to Lizzo‘s “Cuz I Love You”.

While some accused Ari of just being selfish and spoiled, real Lennox lovers totally understood her plight. Like Lalah Hathaway who tweeted:

We love Ari Lennox over here, and won’t tolerate any Ari slander. In effort to let Ms. Shea Butter Baby know that she is not alone in her frustration, hit the flip for some of the biggest Award snubs in Black Music history. You will be surprised.

You’re Not Alone, Ari: Biggest Award Snubs In Black Music History  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
