Find Out What Meghan Markle, Cardi B., Lizzo, And Zendaya All Have In Common When It Comes To Fashion

Fashion continues to evolve as to allow more diversity in the industry. While we have many more hills to climb, it’s hopeful when you see how the culture is beginning to shift. I remember when it was a headline to have a plus size model in a runway show or an editorial, now it’s becoming almost mandatory (unless you want a swift Internet questioning). Hopefully, it will soon just be the norm. In the 90s when fashion used to only include the greatest of houses like Maison, Dior, and Louis Vuitton, we ignored the influence of streetstyle on brands. But now, high end designers are partnering with affordable brands like Target and H&M to bring accessible fashion and brands are partnering with Influencers to create collections and more as to drive sales.

Lyst released their 2019 Year In Fashion Report and the results, at least to me, were not that surprising. 104 million people started their fashion search on Lyst. The company took the data and analyzed it, leading them to create a list of the top celebrities ranked, based on word searches, sales, news coverings, and social media mentioning over the past 12 months. 50% of the list featured Black people. Keep on clicking to see the Black women that were included on this list.

Find Out What Meghan Markle, Cardi B., Lizzo, And Zendaya All Have In Common When It Comes To Fashion  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

