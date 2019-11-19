CLOSE
11-Year-Old Boy Missing In Maryland

An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

According to NBC4, Da’Kahri Eric Dawson was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Kennebec Street in Oxon Hill.

Da’Kahri is 4’3″ and weighs 98 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a white polo shirt, a blue coat and black Jordans.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 301-749-5064.

