WATCH: Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout At Charles Drew High School

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

Colin Kaepernick was set to have a private NFL workout for all 32 teams in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, but plans changed just around a few hours before the workout. Kaepernick’s workout was changed to public workout and moved to Charles Drew High School in Riverdale in Georgia.

Fans showed up to the high school to watch and get autographs, but it’s not known at this time how many NFL teams came to the workout. According to ESPN, this public workout was not sanctioned by the NFL and they had plans to attend the previously scheduled workout at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch.

Colin Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for 3 years and is now 32 years old. If playing in the NFL is still something he really wants to do, this workout might be his last opportunity.

WATCH: Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout At Charles Drew High School  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Photos
