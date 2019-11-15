CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Rihanna Radiates At The LA Premiere Of Queen & Slim

AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Queen & Slim" Premiere – Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Our world traveler, beauty mogul, Bajan queen Rihanna showed up to the Audi American Film Institute Festival for the LA premiere of the much talked about movie, Queen & Slim. The beauty looked gorgeous, serving us a middle part, shoulder length hair with loose waves. She wore a gray smokey eye and a raisin reddish brown lipstick.

AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Queen & Slim" Premiere – Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

She stunned in a vintage John Galliano kimono dress and showed us her gams with the daring thigh high slit. She accented with silver and black jewelry with chain links. She wore black strappy sandals and accented with a small black bag with a large embellishment.

Rihanna recently took to Instagram to apologize to her friends, family, and business partners for a little grace. She addressed them directly, stating, “To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months…please forgive me. This year has been quit an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb.”

AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Queen & Slim" Premiere – After Party

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

It seems she worked on that balance a bit by supporting Lena Waithe and her latest project. Rihanna was spotted at the after party taking images with Lena Waithe, director Melina Matsoukas, the cast of Queen & Slim and more. She looked really happy and comfortable to be there!

Rihanna has had quite a year with all her personal projects so it’s great to see her have some time to let her hair down…literally! Beauties, what do you think of this look? Are you feeling her vintage kimono and her hair? Sound off in the comment section, we want to know your thoughts.

DON’T MISS:

Rihanna’s Pro Filter Foundation Joins The Philadelphia Museum Of Art

Fashioning A Wedding? Rihanna Reveals To Anna Wintour What Designer She Will Work With For Her Big Day

GET THE LOOK: Shop These Stylish Dupes To Rihanna’s Leopard YSL Dress

77th Annual Peabody Awards - Arrivals

'Queen & Slim' Director Melina Matsoukas Is A Fashion Icon In The Making

16 photos Launch gallery

'Queen & Slim' Director Melina Matsoukas Is A Fashion Icon In The Making

Continue reading ‘Queen & Slim’ Director Melina Matsoukas Is A Fashion Icon In The Making

'Queen & Slim' Director Melina Matsoukas Is A Fashion Icon In The Making

[caption id="attachment_3063696" align="alignleft" width="1062"] Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty[/caption] When we often think of film directors, we don't often think about fashion. I mean, why would we? Directors are the ones behind the camera focusing on how the actors look and feel, but Queen & Slim's Melina Matsoukas is breaking all the rules. Known for directing Beyonce's "Formation" video and multiple episodes of Insecure, the 38-year-old filmmaker is a fashion icon in the making. Whether it's her sculpted edges, love for prints and cut out gowns, Matsoukas isn't afraid to try anything new or switch it up. Here are 16 of her best looks ever:

Rihanna Radiates At The LA Premiere Of Queen & Slim  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
15 items
Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle…
 1 day ago
11.15.19
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
 1 day ago
11.15.19
Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He…
 1 day ago
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…
 1 day ago
11.15.19
“Love Songs” Singer Kaash Paige On Dallas Love,…
 1 day ago
11.15.19
After Lawsuit, Upscale New York City Salon Will…
 1 day ago
11.15.19
LET’S MAKEUP: Get Your Lipstick Game Ready For…
 1 day ago
11.15.19
21 items
21 Photos Of Black Celebs Rocking Braids And…
 1 day ago
11.15.19
Slam Dunk! Dwyane Wade Drops Dope Sock Line…
 1 day ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 1 day ago
11.14.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Cardi B, Lizzo and More Read ‘Mean Tweets’…
 1 day ago
11.15.19
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 10, Jovian Zayne…
 1 day ago
11.15.19
9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Vivica A. Fox Dismisses Issa Rae’s ‘Set It…
 1 day ago
11.15.19
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY-BLACK AND WHITE
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Spend Christmas…
 1 day ago
11.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close