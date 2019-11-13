CLOSE
13-Year-Old Maryland Girl Missing

WSUA9 reports, The Rockville City Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday morning.

According to reports Lemlem Earley was last seen leaving her house on Anderson Avenue between 7 and 7:30 a.m. She attends Julius West Middle School, but never made it to the school. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Earley is described as a 5-foot-4 girl who weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about the missing girl should contact Lt. Jan Seilhamer at the Rockville City Police Department at 240-314-8900.

There are currently 210 active missing persons reports in Maryland.

