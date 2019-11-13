Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist

"Elevation" Out Now!

Entertainment News
| 11.13.19
Dismiss

Singer Tank has been in the news for numerous amount of things lately but let us not forget how much of a wonderful singer this man is. The DMV native just released his 9th solo studio album “Elevation” and I think you can mark this down as being one of the best R&B albums of 2019.

The album features two sexy jawns worth diving into. The album’s single “When We.”

And an album cut, released as an “instant gratification hit “This” featuring Power’s Omari Hardwick and Boyz II Men member Shawn Stockman.

So how did the latter come about? Tank gives us the details on how he connected with Stockman and Hardwick to create such a sexy song. Also, Tank talks about his growth in his 20 plus years in the business and what tranks from his album would make his #NoPullout Playlist for the grown folks!

Check Out More Episodes Of “Voices”

Voices: SiR “Chasing Summer”

Voices: Raheem DeVaughn Brings Us The “Love Reunion”

Voices: Stokley “What Is The Legacy Of Mint Condition?”

 

Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Waiting On 'Superman' DC Premiere
John Legend Is 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive
 2 hours ago
11.13.19
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade
Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Reach Couple Goals
 5 hours ago
11.13.19
Rihanna attends the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty
Is Rihanna Taking A Break?
 6 hours ago
11.13.19
22 items
Star-Studded Lineup Announced For Urban One Honors!
 8 hours ago
11.13.19
10 items90th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Happy Birthday, Whoopi Goldberg! Here Is How She…
 8 hours ago
11.13.19
PEOPLE Magazine Named John Legend The “Sexiest Man…
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist
 11 hours ago
11.13.19
8 items
Twitter Slams Joel Osteen For Opening Church Doors…
 23 hours ago
11.13.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 23 hours ago
11.13.19
18 items
Black Hollywood Shined At The 2019 Glamour Women…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Fashion Fair Lives On As Black Opal Owners…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Eric B. in Jail Over Warrant From 17…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close