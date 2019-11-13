Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Reach Couple Goals

Gabrielle Union was able to brag on her husband Dwayne Wade in People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue. Union said Wade recently surprised her after a stressful day.

She said, “He had run this bubble bath and then bathed me. It was strangely therapeutic and erotic and sweet and sexy. He was so nurturing. It was all interesting and sweet.”

Wade added that he and Union like to have special getaways from the kids. He said, “We wanted to go on an adventure by ourselves, kind of kick off our summer. We like to reconnect, and we did that. We got the opportunity to get in the water, take a helicopter ride over Greece. It was beautiful.”

What is the most romantic thing your significant other has ever done for you?

