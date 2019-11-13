CLOSE
John Legend Is 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive

John Legend is PEOPLE Magazine’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive and he has Blake Shelton to thank for the honor. Shelton made the announcement during Tuesday’s live episode of The Voice.

Blake, who was given the title in 2017, gifted Legend with a pair of bedazzled blue jean shorts with the acronym “VEGOTSMA!” across the seat of the shorts.

“You already had an EGOT,” said Shelton, “then you won The Voice, so it became a VEGOT. Now, you have the VEGOTSMA!”

Legend accepted the jean shorts and gave a thank you speech, “I want to thank People magazine, of course, but mostly, I want to thank Blake Shelton, because I sat next to him for the last few months, and I learned his sexy ways. I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth, and I think some of it rubbed off on me. I think that has everything to do with why we’re here today.”

Did PEOPLE Magazine get it right? If not John Legend, who do you think should’ve received the “Sexiest Man Alive” title?

