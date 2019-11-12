CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of Omarion

Today marks the singer's 35th birthday, and what better way to celebrate than to honor his admirable, unbothered ways.

omarion

Source: Monica Schipper / Contributor / Getty

To say that 2019 was one hell of a year for Omarion is an understatement.

He joined his former group, B2K, for the Millenium Tour which turned out to be one of the biggest tours of the year. He hopped back in the studio to give fans more music, and even got custody of his two children Megaa and Amei.

 

All while experiencing his glow up, Omarion was also experiencing a different kind of baby mama drama. His situation is so unique that half the time it didn’t even seem like he was involved.

As you may know, Apryl Jones (Omarion’s childrens’ mother and Love & Hip Hop star) has recently gone public with her relationship with none other than Lil Fizz.

 

That’s right. Omarion’s B2K bandmate. SMH. Since the news broke, folks had lots to say about Ms. Apryl and her choices.

But the real gag of it all is that while Apryl and Fizz were making headlines everyday — Omarion has been quiet, taking pics like this for the gram:

Today marks the singer’s 35th birthday, and what better way to celebrate than to honor his admirable, unbothered ways. Which Omarion are you today? Hit the flip.

Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of Omarion  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
8 items
Twitter Slams Joel Osteen For Opening Church Doors…
 14 hours ago
11.13.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 14 hours ago
11.13.19
18 items
Black Hollywood Shined At The 2019 Glamour Women…
 15 hours ago
11.13.19
Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of…
 16 hours ago
11.13.19
Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of…
 16 hours ago
11.13.19
Fashion Fair Lives On As Black Opal Owners…
 16 hours ago
11.13.19
Eric B. in Jail Over Warrant From 17…
 16 hours ago
11.13.19
Pedro Pascal Talks About Landing Role As The…
 16 hours ago
11.13.19
Court Documents Reveal How Alexis Crawford Was Murdered
 17 hours ago
11.13.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot To Feature…
 17 hours ago
11.13.19
Lewk Of The Week: Laverne Cox Slaughtered The…
 17 hours ago
11.13.19
#TransIsBeautiful: Why Mj Rodriguez’s Beauty Deal With Olay…
 18 hours ago
11.13.19
RHOAS12: Eva Tried It When She Shaded Porsha’s…
 19 hours ago
11.13.19
16 items
‘Queen & Slim’ Director Melina Matsoukas Is A…
 20 hours ago
11.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close