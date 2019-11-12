CLOSE
Fashion Fair Lives On As Black Opal Owners Acquire The Iconic Beauty Line

Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, who recently purchased Black Opal Cosmetics, felt compelled to keep the legendary brand Black-owned.

Fashion Fair might have been sold off from Johnson Publishing Company (JPC), but the iconic beauty brand will still remain Black-owned.

Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, who recently acquired the global beauty brand Black Opal in September, recently announced the purchase of the pioneering makeup line.

Rogers was the former CEO of Johnson Publishing Company, and the Social Secretary of the White House and special assistant to the President under Barack Obama’s administration while McKissack was the former CEO of Ebony media operations, and a 19-year veteran as the founder and CEO of one of the largest online market insights businesses, Nia Enterprises.

For Rogers, buying this line mattered.

“Fashion Fair is just too valuable for our community to lose,” she said in a press release. “We plan to modernize the brand and products, but will remain true to the company’s roots, which was to create prestige products focused on women of color.”

McKissack shared that part of their plan moving forward is to tap into the community for advice on “breathing new life” into the brand.

“We want to know which of our products are favorites amongst members of our community and what other products they would like to see from the brand,” says  Mayberry McKissack. “This conversation will be important as we breathe new life into this iconic brand.”

Iconic, it is. Before there were Fenty, Pat McGrath and Mented catering to our needs and shades, there was Fashion Fair, the makeup your Granny and Mama used to rock back in the day. It was a staple and I’m happy to see that its legacy will live on, by us and for us.

 

As HB previously reported, Rogers and Mayberry McKissack have their eye on the makeup pie, having purchased Black Opal this fall from Mana Cosmetics for an undisclosed amount. Prior to its sale, Black Opal raked in more than $10 million in retail sales a year.

Now it’s unclear how these two brands will co-exist under new leadership, but a source told The Root that Fashion Fair “will be positioned as the prestige brand in Rogers and McKissack’s holdings, while Black Opal maintains its ‘masstige’ status.”

We cannot wait to see what these ladies have in store for us!

