Elijah Cummings’ Widow Will Run for His House Seat

Source: Carrie Devorah / WENN / WENN

Nearly a month after Congressman Elijah Cummings passed, his widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings has announced that she will run for his House seat.  She made the announcement the same day she resigned as chairwoman with the Maryland Democratic Party.

The public policy consultant said that her late husband wanted her to run for his Baltimore-area congressional seat, telling The Sun that Elijah was conflicted about staying or retiring due to his health complications.

Rockeymoore Cummings says her plans include focusing on health and education policies and fighting the opioid crisis.  If she wins her late husband’s seat April 28th, she’ll finish her late husband’s term until January 2021.

Do you think that Rockeymoore Cummings will win Maryland’s 7th Congressional District?  Have you and your spouse ever discussed how you’d each continue on after the other passes?

See story here

 

