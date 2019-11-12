Whitney Houston And Robyn Crawford Almost Pulled Up On Wendy Williams

Robyn Crawford has a lot of revelations about her relationship with Whitney Houston in her memoir. Crawford appeared on The Wendy Williams Show. Crawford said she and Whitney almost confronted Williams back in the day.

Williams admitted to being in a helicopter to spy on Houston’s wedding to Bobby Brown. Willams also had a very tense interview with Whitney on her radio show.

Crawford told Williams, “Everyone lived by the radio back then. We’re in the car and you’re talking like you lived with us, like you’re roommates with us. We’re in the car, sitting still and Whitney would say, ‘Who the… Who is she? Who is this woman? I don’t even know what she looks like.'”

Crawford continued, “We didn’t know what you looked like and our plan was to go down to Hudson Street… and wait for you right outside. We weren’t gonna fight, we just wanted to see you face-to-face and have a chat.” Crawford’s memoir, A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston, is available to purchase now.

That would have been something to see. Should Williams feel some vindication for reporting some of the truths we are now just finding out?

