Nelly Gets Pulled Off Stage By Fan

Someone wanted to get Nelly’s attention. During a recent concert in Palm Springs, Nelly reached his hand out to greet fans. One person wouldn’t let go. The woman wound up pulling Nelly off of the stage. Luckily, he didn’t fall too far.

The video shows security rushing to help. Nelly addressed the situation when he got back on stage saying, “You can’t pull me, shorty. I appreciate it – but I’m on the edge of the stage. If you pull me, I ain’t got nowhere to go. It’s all good. Whoever did it, did it out of love.”

What the most overzealous fan you’ve seen at a concert?

