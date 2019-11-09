CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black Man From Louisiana

Happy Lousiana Day!

USA, Illinois, Metamora, Santa Claus with stack of gifts

Source: Vstock LLC / Getty

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe that the real, true Santa Claus is a Black man named Fred Parker who has served as the 7th Ward Santa in New Orleans for 45 years!

Several New Orleans natives took to social media this week to share their photos of Chocolate Santa over the years — and the results were priceless.

 

Hit the flip to meet the real Santa Claus.

The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black Man From Louisiana  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Nelly Sydney Photo Shoot
Nelly Gets Pulled Off Stage By Fan
 31 mins ago
11.11.19
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Inside
Kevin Hart Makes First Public Appearance Since Awful…
 36 mins ago
11.11.19
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Top Knots And Iris Van…
 4 hours ago
11.11.19
Roommate, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Alexis Crawford…
 19 hours ago
11.11.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 23 hours ago
11.11.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eve! Here Are 10 Times She…
 1 day ago
11.11.19
Watch: Black Trump Supporter Destroyed By NAACP Atlanta…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Mike Flanagan Explains How Kyleigh Curran Is More…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Let’s Fight About Some Of Y’all’s Favorite Thanksgiving…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
8 photos
Ladies Love Cool Frenchie: French Montana’s A-List Dating…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week
 3 days ago
11.09.19
Missing Clark Atlanta Student Found Dead, Roommate Suspected…
 3 days ago
11.09.19
Lewk Of The Week: Lupita Nyong’o Slays In…
 3 days ago
11.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close