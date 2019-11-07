CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Gallant Talks Sweet Insomnia, Mental Health, His Falsetto, Favorite Songwriters And More! [EXCLUSIVE]

North Sea Jazz Festival - Day 3 - Performances

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Vibes and vocals! Gallant is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and with Keisha Nicole and Brando inside the Houston BMW Studios, that’s exactly what we get into. The DMV native discusses his battles with mental health, whether or not he believes in mercury retrograde, who he thinks is a better writer of love songs between Babyface and Stevie Wonder, working with 6LACK and more!

Subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any of our exclusive interviews and content!

RELATED: Gallant Could Be One Of The One To Save R&amp;B Music! [WATCH]

RELATED: Stream Gallant’s Debut LP “Ology” (NEW MUSIC)

Gallant Talks Sweet Insomnia, Mental Health, His Falsetto, Favorite Songwriters And More! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…
 16 hours ago
11.08.19
From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples &…
 16 hours ago
11.08.19
College Instructor Faces Death Threats For ‘Anti-White’ Teachings
 16 hours ago
11.08.19
Billionaire Moves: Jay-Z Flexes His Wealth With $40K+,…
 17 hours ago
11.08.19
Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3…
 17 hours ago
11.08.19
Gallant Talks Sweet Insomnia, Mental Health, His Falsetto,…
 17 hours ago
11.08.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: MJ Rodriguez Is Serving New…
 18 hours ago
11.08.19
Whoopi Goldberg And Sunny Hostin Eviscerate Donald Trump…
 18 hours ago
11.08.19
#TBT: These TV Show Theme Songs Will Make…
 19 hours ago
11.08.19
Radio One Richmond Toy Drive Press Conference 2019
Ms. Community Clovia & Radio One Kick Off…
 19 hours ago
11.07.19
Sounds About White! Socialite Defends N-Word Use By…
 20 hours ago
11.08.19
Lizzo’s British Vogue Cover Proves, Once Again, She’s…
 20 hours ago
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 22 hours ago
11.08.19
These 7 Songs Will Have You Feeling Thankful…
 22 hours ago
11.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close