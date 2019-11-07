CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 9, Amber J. Phillips On Living Abundantly

SpeakHER Podcast, Season 3, Episode 9

Source: iOne Creative Services / iOne Digital

On this week’s episode of the SpeakHER podcast we sat down with Amber J. Phillips, a respected storyteller, reproductive justice activist and political content strategist. You may know her as one-half of the successful The Black Joy Mixtape podcast where she claimed the name the “High Priestess of Black Joy.” During her ever-evolving transformation she now goes by “Amber Abundance,” which signified a significant shift, relating to how she walks through the world as a young, queer, full-figured Black woman from the Midwest. We talked about the ways in which she learned to reclaim her autonomy, learning vulnerability, all while living in the world (and on social media) as her full authentic self.

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 9, Amber J. Phillips On Living Abundantly  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…
 16 hours ago
11.08.19
From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples &…
 16 hours ago
11.08.19
College Instructor Faces Death Threats For ‘Anti-White’ Teachings
 16 hours ago
11.08.19
Billionaire Moves: Jay-Z Flexes His Wealth With $40K+,…
 17 hours ago
11.08.19
Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3…
 17 hours ago
11.08.19
Gallant Talks Sweet Insomnia, Mental Health, His Falsetto,…
 17 hours ago
11.08.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: MJ Rodriguez Is Serving New…
 18 hours ago
11.08.19
Whoopi Goldberg And Sunny Hostin Eviscerate Donald Trump…
 18 hours ago
11.08.19
#TBT: These TV Show Theme Songs Will Make…
 19 hours ago
11.08.19
Radio One Richmond Toy Drive Press Conference 2019
Ms. Community Clovia & Radio One Kick Off…
 19 hours ago
11.07.19
Sounds About White! Socialite Defends N-Word Use By…
 20 hours ago
11.08.19
Lizzo’s British Vogue Cover Proves, Once Again, She’s…
 20 hours ago
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 22 hours ago
11.08.19
These 7 Songs Will Have You Feeling Thankful…
 22 hours ago
11.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close