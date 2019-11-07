Tracee Ellis Ross Is Total Curl-Fection On Allure Cover

Tracee Ellis Ross is truly having her own Bad B*tch Fall.

Not only did the 47-year-old stunner launch her natural hair care line Pattern, she’s back this season for black-ish and mixed-ish (a comedy she narrates, co-created and produces), but she’s been killing the magazine game.

Not only was she the cover girl for Glamour UK’s November issue, but she is gracing us again on the cover of Allure.

As part of their “See Yourself, See Each Other,” series partnership with Ulta, Ross looks fresh on their digital cover rocking a brown Bottega Veneta jumpsuit, a Gucci earring (worn as a brooch) and Mateo green drop earrings.

Of course, she used her own Pattern products to achieve her signature curls.

(Sidenote: I have to say, I love the fact that Ross looks very natural in this picture. Too often, covers are aggressively lit and photoshopped, but not this one.)

In her interview, Ross admits that she worried that for the initial launch of Pattern at Ulta, they were going to stock too much product, but she soon realized that within days all 1200 Ulta locations basically sold out of her line.

She also shares what this line for Black women means to her.

“It was about actually expanding the paradigm and allowing us to see ourselves in all of our beauty,” Ross tells Allure. “To have our beauty reflected back to us in imagery and in [a] narrative that was about who we are, and our legacy and our power.”

As we previously reported, Pattern is serving up something for everyone including two serums, three conditioners, a leave-in conditioner, shampoo, a shower brush, hair clips, and a microfiber towel. (The price ranges from $9-$42.)

That and Tracee understands that for all of our hair, we need larger bottles! Who really uses only a dime to quarter-sized amount of conditioner? Not the kid.

“Large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. Unique formulas packed with luscious & safe ingredients. Accessible pricing, because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower. And gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history & makes us all feel like the royalty that we are. #RockYourPattern,” Tracee wrote on Instagram back in September.

BEAUTIES: Have you tried Pattern yet?

RELATED NEWS:

Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai Martin As Beyoncé Are A Halloween Mood 4 Eva

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Tracee Ellis Ross Shoots Her Digital Cover For Glamour UK With An iPhone

5 Things You Need To Know About Tracee Ellis Ross’ New Hair Care Line

Happy Birthday Tracee Ellis Ross! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us Life 15 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday Tracee Ellis Ross! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us Life 1. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT A W MAGAZINE EVENT, 2018 Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE MET GALA, 2018 Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 49TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT MARIE CLAIRE'S IMAGE MAKER AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER AND SAG-AFTRA CELEBRATE EMMY AWARD CONTENDERS AT NOMINEES NIGHT EVENT, 2018 Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 22ND ANNUAL ACE AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE FYC EVENT FOR ABC'S "BLACKISH", 2018 Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 70TH EMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 74TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 50TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK, 2019 Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK, 2019 Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday Tracee Ellis Ross! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us Life Happy Birthday Tracee Ellis Ross! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us Life [caption id="attachment_3062627" align="aligncenter" width="682"] Source: Donato Sardella / Getty[/caption] No one bleeds fashion the way Tracee Ellis Ross does. While acting is her craft, style is just who she is. I mean, how many of us can recycle key pieces from Diana Ross’ closet? When you have that advantage, you’re automatically a fashion icon by default. Tracee isn’t only known for her sense of style. She serves as hair goals for almost every woman I know. Her big, bountiful curls have become a signature look for her, much like her momma. What I admire most about Tracee is that I don’t remember a time in recent years that she has straightened her hair. It’s almost like she’s made it her duty to make her curls a huge part of her look. Year 46 was a big one for the actress. She launched Pattern, a new haircare line for all the natural textures out there. She is in the 6th season of Blackish with a spinoff show Mixedish on the way. She’s hosting award shows, inspiring women on panels, and slaying our lives to smithereens when it comes to the fashion game. As we enter her 47th year of life, we’re exploring 15 times Tracee Ellis Ross gave us life.

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Total Curl-Fection On Allure Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com