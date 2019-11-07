CLOSE
Chris Brown’s Yard Sale Almost Got Shut Down By Someone Who Filed Complaint

Source: The Chamber Group / The Chamber Group

Neighbors of Chris Brown weren’t happy about his yard sale that brought hundreds to his Tarzana home on Wednesday.

There were several attempts to shut down the sale, from authorities telling Chris that someone complained about him “bringing in items to sell” to complaints about the long lines that formed hours prior to the sale.

Brown told police that everything that was up for sale came from within his home and although he was told that he needed a permit, however, TMZ reports that permits aren’t needed in Tarzana to have yard sales.

Day two of Chris Brown’s yard sale happens Thursday (November 7th) and you can bet that lines are probably already forming. The sale will continue at Brown’s home from 10 AM to 7 PM and features marked down high-end items.

Has a neighbor complained about your yard sale? Tell your story.

See story here

Photos
