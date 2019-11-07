Tokyo Toni Talks “Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP,” Being Bisexual & Has Words for Chyna’s Former Assistant Treasure

Radio One Exclusives
| 11.07.19
Dismiss

Tokyo Toni, the mother of Reality TV star and Instagram model Blac Chyna stopped by the Quick Silva Show and she DID NOT disappoint. Toni stopped by talking about her new reality show on Zeus Network, “Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP.”  To some people are raw and some are real — but none are more raw AND more real than Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni (as seen on The Real Blac Chyna and E! series Rob & Chyna).  And now, Tokyo is looking for the right man to join her in setting the world on fire in her new dating reality/competition series.  Inspired by her online antics and commanding personality, watch as a varied group of eligible bachelors vie for Tokyo’s attention while bringing the laughs, tension, drama, and suspense to the party.  Each week, with the help of her friend and co-host Lyrica Garrett (Love and Hip Hop), Tokyo will eliminate one man after another as she looks to find her next ex-husband…ASAP!

Tokyo Toni did not hold back about what she felt about anything! She talked about her feelings about Blac Chyna’s former assistant Treasure. She also cleared up rumors about Blac Chyna tried to trap Rob Kardashian. She also spilled the beans on what she’s looking for in a partner. Watch the full interview to see the shade she threw!

Tokyo Toni Talks “Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP,” Being Bisexual & Has Words for Chyna’s Former Assistant Treasure  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Chris Brown’s Yard Sale Almost Got Shut Down…
 4 hours ago
11.07.19
History's ROOTS - Atlanta Influencer Advance Screening
Celebrities, Fans, Daughter React To T.I.’s Gynecology Claims
 4 hours ago
11.07.19
Tokyo Toni Talks “Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP,”…
 9 hours ago
11.07.19
12 items
12 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look…
 15 hours ago
11.07.19
Swae Lee Talks Loving His Pet Monkeys, Favorite…
 20 hours ago
11.07.19
T.I.’s History Of B.S. Comments Proves His ‘Wokeness’…
 22 hours ago
11.07.19
Pregnancy Pause: The Most Surprising Pregnancies Of 2019…So…
 23 hours ago
11.07.19
Whitney Houston
Whitney’s BFF Robyn Crawford Breaks Silence On Love…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Ja Rule protests the NYC Housing Association
Ja Rule Blasts Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. He Gets…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Where Is Alexis Crawford? Everything To Know About…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson Reveals Why She’s Raising Her Son…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
10 items
See All The Celebs Who Have Worn The…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
TRIED IT: This Shea Moisture Rehydration Treatment Masque…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
25 items
Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close