UPDATE 11/4/19 10:30 PM EST:

Police revealed additional details Monday surrounding the fatal stabbing of a man inside of an Oxon Hill, MD Popeyes.

A call came in about the fight over the chicken sandwich around 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and a motive.

We’re here on scene. The chicken sandwich ad is right in the window. It came back Sunday and sources tell us a fight over someone cutting in line led to a stabbing death tonight in Oxon Hill MD. pic.twitter.com/9LRMRUNOpZ — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) November 5, 2019

Source: FOX DC

ORIGINAL:

Call it a crime of poultry passion.

A person is dead after a Monday night stabbing inside of a Prince George’s County Popeyes.

Local news outlets report the incident happened on the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill.

Sources told Fox DC the assailant stabbed the victim during an altercation over a chicken sandwich.

This story is developing.

Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwich was originally published on woldcnews.com

