Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwich

US-RESTAURANT-INTERNET-FOOD

Source: ERIC BARADAT / Getty

UPDATE 11/4/19 10:30 PM EST:

Police revealed additional details Monday surrounding the fatal stabbing of a man inside of an Oxon Hill, MD Popeyes.

A call came in about the fight over the chicken sandwich around 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and a motive.

Source: FOX DC

ORIGINAL:

Call it a crime of poultry passion.

A person is dead after a Monday night stabbing inside of a Prince George’s County Popeyes.

Local news outlets report the incident happened on the 6200 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill.

Sources told Fox DC the assailant stabbed the victim during an altercation over a chicken sandwich.

This story is developing. 

See Also: Tennessee Man Sues Popeyes For Running Out Of Chicken Sandwich

See Also: RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes Sandwich

See Also: Massive Brawl Breaks Out At Popeyes, Employees Jump In To Save Pregnant Manager

Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwich  was originally published on woldcnews.com

