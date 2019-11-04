CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trump’s Handsy Hug With A Washington Nationals Player Caused Some Squeamish Reactions

It was gross.

2016 Republican National Convention

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Some amazing things went down for the Washington Nationals baseball team last week when they won the World Series title. Unfortunately, some squeamish things went down on Monday when they visited Donald Trump at the White House.

According to USA Today, the so-called president met with the team and announced that November 4 would be “Washington Nationals Day.” One of the players crucial to the Nats’ comeback during the season was catcher Kurt Suzuki. He played 85 games for the Nationals in the regular season, posting an .809 OPS with 17 homers and 63 RBI. He started 10 games in the postseason, reaching 3-for-30 with a home run.

Trump called Suzuki to the podium during the televised event and once Suzuki arrived, he put on a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

This isn’t the gross party either.

After Suzuki made this gesture, Trump hugged Suzuki from behind, wrapping his orange tentacles across Suzuki’s chest meats. Meanwhile, Suzuki spoke to the microphone in front of him, saying, “I love you all. I love you all. Thank you.” Peep the questionable “hug” below.

 

A lot of folks on Twitter were quickly disturbed.

 

The jokes also started coming in with some folks comparing the freeze-frame moment to the movie Titanic.

 

Other people didn’t hold back at all when clowning Suzuki.

 

 

It seems like everyone’s not going to feel violated when “hugged” by Trump from behind.

Smh, the life of a MAGA.

Trump’s Handsy Hug With A Washington Nationals Player Caused Some Squeamish Reactions  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence at Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Gemini Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood
New “Bad Boys For Life” Trailer Is Here
 2 hours ago
11.05.19
EXC MICHAEL JACKSON LEAVING A MEDICAL BUILDING WITH HIS CHILDREN
Unbelievable Michael Jackson Impersonator Is Sending The Internet…
 2 hours ago
11.05.19
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Drake Shares First Picture Of His Son
 3 hours ago
11.05.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 16 hours ago
11.05.19
Casanova Explains Rolling Loud NYC Controversy, His Behind…
 18 hours ago
11.05.19
Trump’s Handsy Hug With A Washington Nationals Player…
 19 hours ago
11.05.19
Unsung Cruise
Celebrate At The Unsung R&B Cruise!
 20 hours ago
11.04.19
Meet The Prairie View Student That Created This…
 20 hours ago
11.05.19
KiKi Layne Looked Like A Chocolate Drop Queen…
 21 hours ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 22 hours ago
11.05.19
17 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Celebs Showed That The Ban…
 23 hours ago
11.05.19
Premiere of 'Stretch and Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives'
Angie Martinez Involved In Serious Car Accident
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Cuteness Alert: Christina Milian Did A Twist Out…
 1 day ago
11.04.19
Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert
First Look Of Jennifer Hudson As Aretha Franklin
 1 day ago
11.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close