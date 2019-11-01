CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr Dre Set To Be Honoured Grammys 2020

Quincy Jones hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Six-time Grammy award-winning producer Dr. Dre will be honored before the 2020 Grammys for his accomplishments in production.

The Recording Academy announced that Dr. Dre will be honored at Village Studios in Los Angeles on January 22nd, four days prior to the Grammy Awards.

Dre is a co-founding member of the iconic rap group N.W.A, who went on to produce hits for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Eve, Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, The Game, Anderson. Paak.

The chart-topping producer also created hits for Gwen Stefani, Michel’le and Mary J. Blige, giving the “Queen of R&B” her first Billboard Hot 100 number one for “Family Affair.”

Dr. Dre found success with Beats Electronics and Beats Music which were both sold to Apple in 2014 for $3 million. What is your favorite Dr. Dre produced song?

See story here

The Life & Times Of Dr. Dre
10 photos
Dr Dre Set To Be Honoured Grammys 2020

Videos
Latest
John Witherspoon
John Witherspoon Left Us With One Last Laugh
 4 hours ago
11.01.19
Apple Watch Available at Retail Locations
Apple Warns Users To Update Their Phones Or…
 4 hours ago
11.01.19
Quincy Jones hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater
Dr Dre Set To Be Honoured Grammys 2020
 4 hours ago
11.01.19
Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up…
 20 hours ago
11.01.19
#LawrenceHive Assemble: Jay Ellis Will Star In Action…
 21 hours ago
11.01.19
Who Won Tho? Celebs Showed Out For Halloween…
 22 hours ago
11.01.19
Halloween Appropriation: Is Our Diction More Damaging Than…
 24 hours ago
11.01.19
John Witherspoon Reminisces On Start In Comedy, ‘Boondocks’…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: The Sea Glass Nails Trend…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Don’t Be Scurred: Horror Movie Killers Ranked From…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
Is The Harriet Movie Worth The Watch?
 1 day ago
11.01.19
Marvin Gaye Performs In Rotterdam
Motown Releases Video For Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Grammy-Nominated Recording Artist Drake Hosts Memorial Day Pool Party At Rehab
Drake Dresses Up As His Dad For Halloween
 1 day ago
10.31.19
2 items
Megan Thee Stallion, Foine A** Dave East Serve…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close