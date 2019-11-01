Dr Dre Set To Be Honoured Grammys 2020

Six-time Grammy award-winning producer Dr. Dre will be honored before the 2020 Grammys for his accomplishments in production.

The Recording Academy announced that Dr. Dre will be honored at Village Studios in Los Angeles on January 22nd, four days prior to the Grammy Awards.

Dre is a co-founding member of the iconic rap group N.W.A, who went on to produce hits for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Eve, Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, The Game, Anderson. Paak.

The chart-topping producer also created hits for Gwen Stefani, Michel’le and Mary J. Blige, giving the “Queen of R&B” her first Billboard Hot 100 number one for “Family Affair.”

Dr. Dre found success with Beats Electronics and Beats Music which were both sold to Apple in 2014 for $3 million. What is your favorite Dr. Dre produced song?

