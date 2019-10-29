CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

All The Times Tracee Ellis Ross’ Beautylicious Moments Hit Different

Happy Birthday, Queen.

Moet & Chandon At The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

We knew that Tracee Ellis Ross was a smart and sexy woman, but if you didn’t notice, she’s also a voluptuous goddess whose very proud of her curves.

Back in 2014, he Black-ish star took to Instagram to spread a little body positive cheer and happiness by posting pictures of her curvaceous body along with a touching message. Ms.Ellis-Ross  is proud of her lady lumps and wants the world to know. She wrote:

“I’m not the type to post booty pics…I love my body but I try not to objectify it,” she captioned. “But today I wanna…so I made a damn collage! The pic on the right made me nauseous the first time I saw it. I thought my face looked crazy but the pic is always popping up somewhere so I’m embracing it…crazy eyes, bra bulge and all!!! #IWokeUpLikeThis#FeelingFrisky #Freedom2014″

Fast forward five years, and not much has changed about the sultry actress, except her age. The Emmy Award winner turns 47 years old today, and is still basking in her all thick glory.

 

Since jumping on the scene as Joan in Girlfriends back in the day, Tracee has always been beautiful (and packing). But over the years, her beauty moments just been hittin’ different. Hit the flip to check them out.

All The Times Tracee Ellis Ross’ Beautylicious Moments Hit Different  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
John Witherspoon
Remembering John “Pops” Witherspoon: The ‘Boomerang’ Story
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
"The Secret Life of Pets 2" Premiere
Kevin Hart Shares Video Showing Recovery From Accident;…
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Speaks About Destiny’s Child Reunion Rumors
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
Obama Criticizes Cancel Culture: ‘Casting Stones’ Is ‘Not…
 5 hours ago
10.30.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eva Marcille! Here Are 10 Times…
 5 hours ago
10.30.19
20 items
John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos]
 13 hours ago
10.30.19
Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away At…
 14 hours ago
10.30.19
Behind The Scenes: Michaela Coel Leads Upcoming Show…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
All The Times Tracee Ellis Ross’ Beautylicious Moments…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
24 items
All The Looks That Shut Down The Runway…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
Everything To Know About Brandon Gonzales, Suspected Killer…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
10 items
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes in…
 23 hours ago
10.30.19
Lewk Of The Week: Iman Stuns In Vintage…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys Headline Tom…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close