CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Behind The Scenes: Michaela Coel Leads Upcoming Show On Sexual Consent

The series is headed for HBO.

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Michaela Coel will be taking on some important themes with a new series in partnership with HBO and the BBC.

According to Shadow and Act, Coel will be leading a new drama called January 22nd, and it will focus on topics of sexual consent and contemporary dating life. Filming for the series has already began in London.

Coel will play Arabella Essiedu, “a self-assured, care-free Londoner with a group of great friends, a holiday fling turned aspirational boyfriend in Italy and a burgeoning writing career.”

When Abrabella becomes the victim of “having been given a date-rape drug, her entire world and identity are thrown upside down.” The show includes an assemble cast that includes Paapa Essiedu, Weruche Opia, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles and Ann Akin.

In a statement for Deadline, Coel said, “We’re incredibly lucky to have pulled together such a talented cast to bring these scripts to life and I look forward to sharing this work with you all next year.”

Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Programming, said, “It’s been thrilling to be a part of bringing Michaela’s vision to life. She writes with such intimacy and immediacy about how we treat one another, while always surprising us with moments of levity.”

The series will be distributed by HBO in the U.S.

Behind The Scenes: Michaela Coel Leads Upcoming Show On Sexual Consent  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
John Witherspoon
Remembering John “Pops” Witherspoon: The ‘Boomerang’ Story
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
"The Secret Life of Pets 2" Premiere
Kevin Hart Shares Video Showing Recovery From Accident;…
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Speaks About Destiny’s Child Reunion Rumors
 4 hours ago
10.30.19
Obama Criticizes Cancel Culture: ‘Casting Stones’ Is ‘Not…
 5 hours ago
10.30.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eva Marcille! Here Are 10 Times…
 5 hours ago
10.30.19
20 items
John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos]
 13 hours ago
10.30.19
Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away At…
 14 hours ago
10.30.19
Behind The Scenes: Michaela Coel Leads Upcoming Show…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
All The Times Tracee Ellis Ross’ Beautylicious Moments…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
24 items
All The Looks That Shut Down The Runway…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
Everything To Know About Brandon Gonzales, Suspected Killer…
 22 hours ago
10.30.19
10 items
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes in…
 23 hours ago
10.30.19
Lewk Of The Week: Iman Stuns In Vintage…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys Headline Tom…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close