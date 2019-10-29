Miss Community Clovia Interviews Dr. Bigg from Allison Breast Center

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and 99.3/105.7 KISS FM and Miss Community Clovia want to make sure our female listeners are getting their annual mammograms.

Richmond’s very own Allison Breast Center is a FULL SERVICE mammography center. They provide a comfortable experience and you received your results in person, from the radiologist before you leave.

Allison Breast Center Provides;

The very latest Phillips Microdose SI Mammogram Machine. Allison Breast Center has the only system in Virginia and the first in the United States. It has the lowest radiation dose by up to 85% in comparison to other machines. It’s more comfortable than competitors and it provides the highest resolution images worldwide.

Receive your results before you leave. No call-backs.

FDA approved facility

Friendly & professional staff

Family owned and operated

Visit us online at www.allisonbreastcenter.com or Call (804) 288-8321. You can also email them at monument_radiology@yahoo.com and LIKE them on Facebook

