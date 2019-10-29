Heroin Found In NJ Child’s Trick Or Treat Bag

A New Jersey child attending a trick or treat event came home with heroin in his bag of candy, police say.
The incident occurred Friday at a “Trunk or Treat” event in Rio Grande, New Jersey. While inspecting the unidentified child’s haul after the event, his mother discovered a small plastic baggie with a piece of paper taped to it. “I looked at it twice and I said, ‘Wait, this is not candy,'” the mom says.
Test results returned Monday determined the substance in the baggie was heroin, according to the Middle Township Police Department. Although a rep for the department calls the discovery an isolated incident, he says it should serve as a reminder that parents need to inspect their children’s candy before allowing them to eat it.
Have you or your child ever received something suspicious on Halloween?
