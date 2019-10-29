Kirk Franklin Accuses Dove Awards Of Editing His Speech

Kirk Franklin has announced that he is boycotting the Dove Awards and the Trinity Broadcasting Network. He made the announcement on social media after he claims the network edited his acceptance speeches in 2016 that mentioned Philano Castille and the Dallas police officers that were killed at the hands of a sniper.

Franklin claims the network did it again this year when he mentioned Atiana Jefferson and this time he’s taking a stand. In his video message, Franklin said, “not only did they edit my speech, they edited the African-American experience.”

