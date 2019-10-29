Common Weighs In On The ‘Top 50 Rappers’ Debate And The Current State Of Hip-Hop

When asked if lyrical quality should be considered when discussing the hot topic of who the “top 50 rappers” are, Common says lyrical quality “says it all.”

“I should be able to hear one of your songs 20 years from now and be like, ‘Man, that was dope,’ says the Chicago rapper, “It should stand the test of time.”

Currently, in Hip-Hop some would argue that lyrical quality comes second to hooks and beats, Common says that it’s really no different from what was going on in the 80s and 90s with rappers who didn’t have bars but had “style.”

“Some people’s style makes them even doper, and that’s a skill in and of itself,” says Common.

Do you agree that lyrical quality should be a top qualifier for the “Top 50 Rappers” debate?

