Get Your Zen On! Serena Williams And Olympia Doing Yoga Together Is The Absolute Cutest!

Even Qai Qai made a guest appearance to "Namaste."

It’s no secret that Serena Williams and her baby girl Alexis Olympia Jr. are one of the best mother-daughter duos out there!

While we thought the pics of the 2-year-old serving as the flower girl for a recent wedding was too cute, their newest picture together takes the cake.

Over the weekend, the tennis star posted a pic of them doing yoga! Rocking her short-shorts and a white bodysuit with Olympia in her diapers and a pink tee-shirt, they are definitely getting their Zen on! Oh, and did you peep Qai Qai?

“@olympiaohanian and @realqaiqai love stretching in their @PampersUS #Cruisers360 FIT diapers with the super comfy waistband… or as we call them in our house: baby “yoga pants.” #PampersPartner #WildChild,” the GOAT wrote on Instagram.

Take a look:

 

To no one’s surprise, her fans loved the pics.

Pose and American Horror Story: 1984 star Angelica Ross couldn’t believe how strong the 2-year-old was.

“Is that a thigh muscle already???!! Damn what am I doing with my life!” she exclaimed.

One user wrote mzgapeach77 :@realqaiqai Qai gets the bag,” while another simply stated, “Queen.”

We agree. We definitely stan our queens.

Namaste.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is one adorable kid...and she has her own Instagram page and more than half a million followers to prove it! From nap time to snack time to tennis time, this toddler is one seriously busy baby. And at the age of 2, she is doing it all! So to give love to little Alexis Olympia, here she is living her best life on the 'Gram, baby-style.

Get Your Zen On! Serena Williams And Olympia Doing Yoga Together Is The Absolute Cutest!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

