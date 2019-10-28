CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Popeyes Makes Chicken Sandwich Return Official, Takes Swipe At Chick-fil-A

Popeyes chicken sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes

Popeyes has rekindled this summer’s chicken sandwiches war, announcing Monday that the return of theirs is less than a week away.

The chicken chain was engaged in a battle with competitor Chick-fil-A, selling out their entire three-month supply in just weeks.

“Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day,” reads the tweet from Popeyes.

While that date coincides with this year’s National Sandwich Day, it also gives the company the upper hand. All Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sundays.

What is behind this fried chicken sandwich craze?

See story here

Popeyes Makes Chicken Sandwich Return Official , Takes Swipe At Chick-fil-A

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 24 hours ago
10.27.19
34 items
#KYSFest19: Inside The Hennessy Room At The 2nd…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
Amanda Seales Discusses New Book “Small Doses,” and…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Q Da Fool Talks New Single “No Debating,”…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
54 items
Behind The Scenes Moments At #KYSFest19 [Photos]
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Does Beyoncé Approve? Mathew Knowles Teases Album From…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
What Waist Founder Marina Tyson: Warrior Lifestyle Is…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
K. Michelle Get’s Candid About Undoing Her Plastic…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Local Election 2018
Where To Vote On November 5 In Richmond,…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Stream Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Happy C-Day: Ciara Had The Best Glo’ Up…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
LET’S MAKEUP: Here’s The Perfect Halloween Makeup Look…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
25 items
#KYSFest19: Jeezy Throws It Back At KYS Fest…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close