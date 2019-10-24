Doja Cat grew to internet stardom by uploading music to Sound Cloud has a 13 year old. Little did she know that her attempts at making music as a young girl would turn into her opportunity for a record deal. At 16 the rapper and singer was signed and it started her claim to fame online. Since then she’s been one of hip hop’s budding female rappers.

Doja stopped by the Quick Silva show to talk about her start. Plus she talked about her internet sensation “Moo.” Doja says that she created, wrote, produced, and made the music video for that song. She said it wasn’t meant to be a viral sensation, it was just her playing around and the song got the attention of thousands. She said cows aren’t even her favorite animals.

Leah asked Doja about her relationship with her estranged father Dumisani Dlamini. He’s an extremely popular actor in South Africa and while the dad and daughter duo has created fame in their own respective countries they’ve never met. Doja says that he’s reach out to her via social media but they’ve never actually met in person. While she does admit that they tried to connect once, she’s still open to the idea of meeting her father for the first time.

While she’s not releasing the date of her new album, Leah finds out if she’s planning to do a feature with the H town hottie on her new album “Hot Pink.” Watch the video above to find out that and if she’s still doesn’t get fruits and or vegetables.

Doja Cat Breaks Down Her Estranged Relationship With Her Dad, Talks New Album “Hot Pink,” + More was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: