Q Da Fool Talks New Single “No Debating,” Future Features, And More

Radio One Exclusives
| 10.25.19
Dismiss

The DMV’s own Q Da Fool stopped by the Quick Silva show to talk all things new music. The Maryland rapper talked about his new single “No Debating.” He also talked about being in the trenches of making his new album. Q says he’s working on putting together some pieces to finish up the album. Quick asked if there’s anyone he wants to he wants to work with and he says thqere are plenty of artists that you want to work with. Watch the full video above to see where he’s performing and when you can catch his next meet and greet.

Q Da Fool Talks New Single “No Debating,” Future Features, And More  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 1 day ago
10.27.19
34 items
#KYSFest19: Inside The Hennessy Room At The 2nd…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Amanda Seales Discusses New Book “Small Doses,” and…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Q Da Fool Talks New Single “No Debating,”…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
54 items
Behind The Scenes Moments At #KYSFest19 [Photos]
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Does Beyoncé Approve? Mathew Knowles Teases Album From…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
What Waist Founder Marina Tyson: Warrior Lifestyle Is…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
K. Michelle Get’s Candid About Undoing Her Plastic…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Local Election 2018
Where To Vote On November 5 In Richmond,…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Stream Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album
 4 days ago
10.27.19
Happy C-Day: Ciara Had The Best Glo’ Up…
 4 days ago
10.27.19
LET’S MAKEUP: Here’s The Perfect Halloween Makeup Look…
 4 days ago
10.27.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…
 4 days ago
10.27.19
25 items
#KYSFest19: Jeezy Throws It Back At KYS Fest…
 4 days ago
10.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close