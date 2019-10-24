Remember When: Renowned Director Pedro Almodóvar Suggested Superhero Movies Are Sexually Repressed

Superhero movies haven’t received the best rep from acclaimed directors.

In October, Martin Scorsese caused a hoopla when he said superhero movies aren’t real “cinema.”

Despite getting major backlash from comic book fans, some might remember that Scorsese isn’t the first filmmaker to critique superhero flicks. Back in April, the world renowned Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar argued that superhero movies aren’t sexual enough.

The auteur is best known for such celebrated dramedy movies like All About My Mother and Volver, starring Penélope Cruz. He recently celebrated the release of his new movie Pain and Glory to critical acclaim and back in April, he spoke with Vulture at Film at Lincoln Center’s 50th anniversary gala.

“Here, perhaps, there is a kind of self-censorship that doesn’t allow the writers to write other kinds of stories,” he said. “There are many, many movies about superheroes. And sexuality doesn’t exist for superheroes. They are neutered. There is an unidentified gender, the adventure is what’s important. You can find, among independent movies, more of this sexuality. The human being has such sexuality! I get the feeling that in Europe, in Spain, that I have much more freedom than if I worked here.”

It seems shirtless Thor scenes don’t cut it for Mr. Almodóvar.

And don’t even think about asking him to fix the superhero genre. When asked if he’d ever do a Marvel movie, he said, “No, no! I don’t think so. It’s too big for me! I like to see what I’m doing, to direct movies the same day.” He continued, “You have to wait too long to see the results [with big movies]. I like being able to impose my opinion as a director. I’ve made 21 movies. I’m used to doing it the way I like, not fitting with the Hollywood system.”

There you have it.

The OG filmmakers are sticking to what they know. All the sex and “cinema.”

