Kevin Hart To Miss Award Ceremony Due To Crash Injuries

Kevin Hart is still trying to get back to normal after surviving a serious car crash last month. Kevin and his wife, Eniko were invited to be honored by the Los Angeles Mission on Thursday evening (October 24th) but Hart is still in recovery.

Nick Cannon, who will serve as host for L.A. Mission’s 9th Annual Legacy of Vision Gala, will accept the award on Kevin’s behalf.

It was Kevin’s chef who accepted the invite that Kevin and Eniko only found out about recently. The comedian is still undergoing outpatient treatment and has shot a few promo videos for his upcoming movie, Jumanji 2: The Next Level, but managed to join Jay-Z and Irv Gotti for a recent dinner.

