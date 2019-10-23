HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tessa Thompson Takes A Fashion Loewe At The NYC Premiere Of Lady And The Tramp [POLL]

Tessa Thompson continues to get these roles! This time the actress is serving as the voice of Lady in Disney’s remake of the 1955 version of Lady and the Tramp. This movie is a live action remake and Tessa Thompson attended the premiere to promote the movie with her co-star, Justin Theroux who plays Tramp.
Tessa Thompson posed in front of the step and repeat wearing an ensemble from Loewe’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection. She was styled by the duo Wayman D.B. and Micah McDonald. We’re not sure if they were going for a Cocker Spaniel-esq vibe with the trumpet sleeves and legs; however, this was certainly a look.
While some people loved the premiere look, others weren’t so kind under the stylists joint account. One person wrote, “Absolutely lovely!” while another person said, “Unfollow after this mess.”
If they wanted to turn heads, they undoubtedly did with this fashion forward look. Personally, it’s giving me a Pennywise type of vibe, which is perfect for October and Halloween but not so much for Lady and the Tramp.
While the outfit may be causing uncertainty, her hair definitely was not. She wore a sleek ponytail and put ribbons throughout it. Her hair was done by Lacy Redway who commented via her Instagram that the look is “simple.”
Beauties, what do you think of Tessa Thompson’s premiere look? Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT?! Take our poll below and sound off in our comment section.
