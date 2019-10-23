CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found In Landfill

In a story that feels too close to home for those who recall the loss of Maleah Davis, the remains of a missing 3-year-old girl were found in Alabama on Tuesday night (Oct. 22), more than a week after she was reported missing.

Kamille McKinney, nicknamed “Cupcake” by her family was discovered in a landfill, according to the Birmingham Police Department and the FBI. BPD Chief Patrick Smith confirmed in a press conference that they plan to “hold those accountable” who were involved in her disappearance, kidnapping and sadly, now her death.

Steve Marshall, Alabama’s Attorney General, shared footage of the press conference on Twitter.

Birmingham Mayor Randal Woodfin said in a statement that his prayers were with Kamille’s family and offered his “heartfelt condolences” to her family in regards to the “nightmare” of her death.

Once the news spread on social media, the hashtag #RIPCupcake began trending across social media as the young girl’s story made national headlines after she went missing during a birthday party on October 12. Two suspects, Derrick Brown and Patrick Stallworth, are in custody on suspicion of murder. Her body was reportedly discovered near a home where Brown and Stallworth were arrested. No motive has been discovered and the two men have no connection to Cupcake’s family.

Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found In Landfill  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…
 16 hours ago
10.24.19
Tank’s Comments About Men Having Oral Sex With…
 16 hours ago
10.24.19
Mother Daughter Moment: Harlem School Of The Arts…
 17 hours ago
10.24.19
Sneaky Nuptials: 6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The…
 18 hours ago
10.24.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tessa Thompson Takes A Fashion…
 18 hours ago
10.24.19
Report: Amber Guyger’s Lawyers Plan To Appeal Conviction
 19 hours ago
10.24.19
Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found…
 20 hours ago
10.24.19
5 Lit HBCU Dance Squads That Make Every…
 22 hours ago
10.23.19
Detroit Woman Becomes The Face Of A Beauty…
 22 hours ago
10.24.19
Wesley Snipes Talks About Actors Playing His Characters…
 24 hours ago
10.24.19
These Movies Beat ‘Gemini Man’ As Will Smith’s…
 2 days ago
10.23.19
Hip-Hop History: Fat Joe Remembers Passing On Eminem’s…
 2 days ago
10.24.19
10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best…
 2 days ago
10.23.19
Trifling Newt Gingrich Defends Trump’s Lynching Tweet By…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close