4 Year Old Viral Sensation Parker Curry Talks Her New Book “Parker Looks Up” [Video]

Radio One Exclusives
| 10.22.19
Dismiss

Do you remember this picture that went viral a few years ago?

A little girl standing in front of the newly unveiled portrait of Michelle Obama at the National Portrait Gallery. Her name was Parker Curry and this picture frozen in time of her in awe by looking at the former first lady took the world by storm. Parkers viral picture got back to Michelle Obama and she met M.O twice after the adorable picture.

Parker now 4 years old has turned a viral moment into a lasting legacy. She is officially a published author. She created her book called “Parker Looks Up.” The book details the viral moment that made recognizable by the world. 

As big as the picture was, Jessica Curry {Parker’s mother) told Quick that she actually didn’t take the picture. She shared the story about how the picture came about. Parker sounded off on her experience about actually meeting Michelle Obama.

You can go to can look for “Parker Looks Up,” at Target, Barnes and Nobles, Amazon, and anywhere that books are sold. Congratulations to this young Queen that we are crowning our In Real Life Salute! Continue to display Black Girl Magic Ms. Parker, we here at the Quick Silva Show are so proud of you!

4 Year Old Viral Sensation Parker Curry Talks Her New Book “Parker Looks Up” [Video]  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
5 Lit HBCU Dance Squads That Make Every…
 4 hours ago
10.23.19
Wesley Snipes Talks About Actors Playing His Characters…
 6 hours ago
10.23.19
These Movies Beat ‘Gemini Man’ As Will Smith’s…
 21 hours ago
10.23.19
10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best…
 23 hours ago
10.23.19
Trifling Newt Gingrich Defends Trump’s Lynching Tweet By…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
16 items
Black Models And Actresses Showed Up In Style…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
20 items
InStyle Awards 2019 Brought Braided Beauties And Bold…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Gabrielle Union Was Spotted Wearing A Sheet Mask…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19
Suge Knight Says Nick Cannon Is Writing A…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
TMZ Video Slot Machine Launch
TMZ’s Van Lathan Fired After Newsroom Confrontation
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Mrs. Petty: Nicki Minaj Ties the Knot With…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
HELLO WORLD: This Black Woman Is Building A…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jordyn Woods Debuts A New…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
9 items
Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close