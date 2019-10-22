CLOSE
Trifling Newt Gingrich Defends Trump’s Lynching Tweet By Citing Clarence Thomas

Just vile.

Donald Trump is once again using racist language and there are people who will defend him — like Newt Gingrich. The former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives defended Trump’s lynching tweet by comparing him to anti-Black Clarence Thomas.

When asked about Trump’s disgusting comment on “The View,” Gingrich babbled about Clarence Thomas, “Well, it’s exactly the same term that Clarence Thomas used when he said he was guilty of a white collar lynching.”

Actually, Thomas said when he was questioned about sexual misconduct toward Anita Hill in 1991, “It’s a high-tech lynching for uppity Blacks.”

When Gingrich was questioned if he actually believed that it was right for Clarence Thomas to say he was lynched — who is still alive and wasn’t killed by a mob of people, he answered, “I think it was right then, sure.” He also suggested we put ourselves in “Trump’s shoes.”

Gingrich continued with another reason, “One of the largest lynchings of the 19th century was Italians.” He is referring to the 1891 lynching in New Orleans, where 11 Italian were killed. Clearly, the number of African-Americans lynched outnumber whites.

Watch the ridiculousness below:

IN case you missed it, early Monday morning 45 wrote:

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching. But we will WIN!”

He was quickly slammed and just one of the many comments were from Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill, “You think this impeachment is a LYNCHING? What the hell is wrong with you? Do you know how many people who look like me have been lynched, since the inception of this country, by people who look like you. Delete this tweet.”

 

According to the NAACP, more than 4,700 lynchings occurred in the U.S. from 1882 to 1968. Of those who were lynched, more than 3,400 were Black, though not all lynchings that occurred were documented, the NAACP noted. Many of the White people who faced lynching were killed for helping Black Americans or for opposing lynchings.

Trifling Newt Gingrich Defends Trump’s Lynching Tweet By Citing Clarence Thomas  was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
