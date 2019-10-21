CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Get Your Flu Shot Now, Doctors Advise, Especially If You’re Pregnant

Pharmacist bandages customer's arm after flu shot

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

Federal health officials are warning pregnant women to not skip the flu shot this year. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, who advises federal health officials on immunization practices, says that people with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, asthma, and diabetes could suffer severely if they get the flu.

Pregnant women often think that the flu shot would be harmful to them or their unborn baby, however, pregnant women are more susceptible to complications and hospitalization if they get the flu, even if they’ve had a healthy pregnancy.

“The vaccine is extremely safe. A recent study showing that immunization against flu reduces the risk of flu hospitalization among pregnant women by 40%,” says Dr. Alicia Fry, chief of the epidemiology and prevention branch of the CDC’s Influenza Division.

Are you a pregnant woman who is worried about getting a flu shot? Have you ever gotten a flu shot and still gotten sick?

See story here

Doctors Advise , Especially If You're Pregnant , Get Your Flu Shot Now

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
NBA Player Marcus Banks Celebrates His Birthday At Chateau Nightclub & Gardens
Suge Knight Signs Life Rights Over To Ray…
 4 hours ago
10.21.19
HELLO WORLD: Enhance Your Girls Trip To Bermuda…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
20 items
20 Times Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
DNA Experts Say Death Row Inmate Convicted Of…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
Sunken Place Pastor Mark Burns At Conference: ‘Ready…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
Behind The Scenes: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story Is…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
15 items
Black Twitter Clowns Bella Hadid For Being Named…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
20 items
Live, Work, Pose! 20 Times Indya Moore Gave…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
KTUphoria
Someone Is Posing As Shaggy To Scam Fans
 4 days ago
10.17.19
EXCLUSIVE: LaLa Anthony On Migraines, Motherhood And Never…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
DaBaby Pulled Up At Clark Atlanta University’s Homecoming…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Kanye West To Hold Sunday Service In Jamaica
 4 days ago
10.17.19
25 items
Here Are 25 Halloween Beauty Looks That Will…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
Zoë Kravitz Gets Candid About Her Beauty Evolution…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close