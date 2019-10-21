Get Your Flu Shot Now, Doctors Advise, Especially If You’re Pregnant

Federal health officials are warning pregnant women to not skip the flu shot this year. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, who advises federal health officials on immunization practices, says that people with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, asthma, and diabetes could suffer severely if they get the flu.

Pregnant women often think that the flu shot would be harmful to them or their unborn baby, however, pregnant women are more susceptible to complications and hospitalization if they get the flu, even if they’ve had a healthy pregnancy.

“The vaccine is extremely safe. A recent study showing that immunization against flu reduces the risk of flu hospitalization among pregnant women by 40%,” says Dr. Alicia Fry, chief of the epidemiology and prevention branch of the CDC’s Influenza Division.

Are you a pregnant woman who is worried about getting a flu shot? Have you ever gotten a flu shot and still gotten sick?

