The Dogg Father! 9 Reasons Why Snoop Dogg Is The Coolest Guy Ever

Today is Snoop Dogg‘s favorite day of the year. No, not 4/20, it’s his birthday.

The legendary rapper is celebrating his 43rd birthday and we can’t believe he’s been in the game for over two decades. Snoop managed to expand his brand from a gang-affiliated California rapper, to America’s favorite uncle.

His marijuana advocacy hasn’t hurt his career, either. In fact, Snoop Dogg, aka Snoop Lion, built his empire around being a super stoner. The self-proclaimed Rastafarian once admitted to Jimmy Kimmel that he smokes up to 80 joints a day.

Snoop is an award-winning rapper, actor, dad, and all around fun personality. We’re glad to call him our Uncle Snoop. Check out our list of reasons why Snoop is the coolest guy ever…

