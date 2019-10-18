CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

10 Fall Fashion Staples You Need In Your Closet Now

Street portrait of beautiful young woman

Source: electravk / Getty

Fall season is officially among us and it’s the perfect reason to revamp your closet. While this season forces us to pack away our sandals, sundresses and cropped pieces, we can now dust off our booties, take out our leather jackets and play with layering to take on the slightly chilly temps. Whether you classify your style as trendy, preppy, or edgy, there are a few staple items you need in your closet to rule the fall season in style. To keep you ahead of the game, we have compiled 10 pieces that you can work into multiple looks. Grab your credit card and let’s take a fashionable trip through the e-racks.

10 Fall Fashion Staples You Need In Your Closet Now  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Trifling Newt Gingrich Defends Trump’s Lynching Tweet By…
 11 hours ago
10.22.19
16 items
Black Models And Actresses Showed Up In Style…
 12 hours ago
10.22.19
20 items
InStyle Awards 2019 Brought Braided Beauties And Bold…
 13 hours ago
10.22.19
Gabrielle Union Was Spotted Wearing A Sheet Mask…
 15 hours ago
10.22.19
Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19
Suge Knight Says Nick Cannon Is Writing A…
 16 hours ago
10.22.19
TMZ Video Slot Machine Launch
TMZ’s Van Lathan Fired After Newsroom Confrontation
 16 hours ago
10.22.19
Mrs. Petty: Nicki Minaj Ties the Knot With…
 17 hours ago
10.22.19
HELLO WORLD: This Black Woman Is Building A…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jordyn Woods Debuts A New…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
9 items
Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
NBA Player Marcus Banks Celebrates His Birthday At Chateau Nightclub & Gardens
Suge Knight Signs Life Rights Over To Ray…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!
 2 days ago
10.22.19
The Dogg Father! 9 Reasons Why Snoop Dogg…
 3 days ago
10.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close