CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Everything You Need To Know About Bra Maintenance

Pensive Mixed Race woman wearing bra leaning on stool

Source: Peathegee Inc / Getty


We’ve spoken about the importance of bra fitting; however, after you own the bra, how do you maintain it? Bra maintenance is important as it helps the cup keep it’s shape, helps the elasticity stay firm, and keeps your boobs sitting up. You can extend the life of your bra with a little TLC. Not sure how to keep your bras well maintained? No worries! We got you.

Keep clicking to learn the top 5 tips for bra maintenance.

Everything You Need To Know About Bra Maintenance  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
HELLO WORLD: Enhance Your Girls Trip To Bermuda…
 23 hours ago
10.17.19
20 items
20 Times Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were…
 23 hours ago
10.17.19
DNA Experts Say Death Row Inmate Convicted Of…
 23 hours ago
10.17.19
Sunken Place Pastor Mark Burns At Conference: ‘Ready…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Behind The Scenes: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story Is…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
15 items
Black Twitter Clowns Bella Hadid For Being Named…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
20 items
Live, Work, Pose! 20 Times Indya Moore Gave…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
KTUphoria
Someone Is Posing As Shaggy To Scam Fans
 1 day ago
10.17.19
EXCLUSIVE: LaLa Anthony On Migraines, Motherhood And Never…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
DaBaby Pulled Up At Clark Atlanta University’s Homecoming…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Kanye West To Hold Sunday Service In Jamaica
 1 day ago
10.17.19
25 items
Here Are 25 Halloween Beauty Looks That Will…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Zoë Kravitz Gets Candid About Her Beauty Evolution…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Aveda Salon Charged A Curly Haired Customer A…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close