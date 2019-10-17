CLOSE
DaBaby Pulled Up At Clark Atlanta University’s Homecoming And It Was A Movie! [Exclusive Video]

CAU Homecoming

Source: Isis Nishae / Radio One Digital

Anytime DaBaby hits a stage, it’s like a movie, and Clark Atlanta University Homecoming was no different! DaBaby put on a show for the students that was epic and unforgettable. Check out some of the photos and videos below and DaBaby and his body guard wade through a see of screaming students with their cell phones in hand to light up his path. Dababy is always welcome in Atlanta if he’s putting on amazing shows like this! Students at Clark Atlanta University were definitely blessed that night. Footage after the jump!!

Check out some photos below..

